US Approval For B-MS' Heart Drug Pravachol

Bristol-Myers Squibb's widely-prescribed cholesterol-lowerer Pravachol (pravastatin), which has been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack and to slow the build-up of plaque in the arteries of patients with elevated cholesterol and heart disease, has now been approved for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration. Thus far, Pravachol is the first and only HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor to be granted marketing approval for such use.

The new indication for Pravachol is based on the results of the Pravastatin Athero-sclerosis and Myocardial Infarction Reduction Program, which included four independent clinical trials, each conducted for two to three years in 1,891 patients. In this analysis, in addition to showing a statistically-significant slowing of coronary athersclerosis, Pravachol substantially reduced by 62% the risk of fatal and non-fatal heart attacks (event rate 6.4% in the placebo group versus 2.4% in Pravachol-treated patients).

Pravachol's demonstrable benefits were also reported in the Prevention of Coronary Heart Disease with Pravastatin in Men with Hypercholesterolemia study reported in the New England Journal of Medicine (November 16, 1995) and the more recent Cholesterol and Recurrent Events (CARE) study (Marketletter April 8), which reinforced the use of statins after heart attack.