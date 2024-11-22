US APPROVAL FOR P&G'S MACROBID

- Procter & Gamble reports that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved marketing of Macrobid, a twice-daily formulation of the urinary tract antiseptic nitrofurantoin. The product is indicated as a twice- daily treatment for acute uncomplicated urinary tract infection. P&G's Norwich Eaton subsidiary will begin marketing the product. The latter also markets Macro-dantin (nitrofurantoin macrocrystals) for the same indication, to be taken four times daily.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze