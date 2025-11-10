US APPROVAL FOR SB'S FAMCICLOVIR

Shares in UK pharmaceutical group Wellcome fell heavily on the day of an announcement by rival antiviral manufacturer SmithKline Beecham that it had received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Famvir (famciclovir) for the treatment of herpes zoster or shingles. Shares in the company dropped 27p or 4.3% to 590p.

The approval, which comes several months earlier than had been expected by industry observers, effectively ends Wellcome's virtual monopoly of the large US antiherpes market. Zovirax achieved sales of L286 million ($442 million) in the USA last year, out of total worldwide sales of L760 million. The antiviral is Wellcome's largest-selling product, achieving 27% of the group's total sales of L2.04 billion.

After its first launch in the UK earlier this year, famciclovir became the first new antiherpetic agent to reach the market in more than a decade. At that time, much speculation surrounded the ability of SB to capture rapid market share, given its impressive record of marketing prowess and aggressive pricing policies.