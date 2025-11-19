US Bill Would Permit State Formularies

The Medicaid Transformation Act of 1995, the proposed Medicaid reform legislation passed by the US House Commerce Committee, would permit states to establish their own drug formularies, thus reversing present law, established through the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act of 1990, which prohibits the establishment of formularies in state Medicaid programs.

Under the terms of the Commerce proposals, a state Medicaid formulary would have to be developed by a committee consisting of physicians, pharmacists and other appropriate persons appointed by the state governor.

For a product to be denied formulary status, the committee would be required to make public a written explanation for such a decision. A Medicare-covered drug could be excluded for the treatment of a specific disease or condition for an identified population only if, based on its labeling or on information on off-label use provided by an appropriate medical compendium, the drug has no significant, clinically meaningful therapeutic advantage in terms of safety, effectiveness or clinical outcome compared with other drugs in the formulary. Excluded drugs would have to be made available to Medicare recipients by means of prior authorization.