US BIO'S HEXALEN IN OVARIAN CANCER

US Bioscience's new orally-administered drug Hexalen (altretamine) is safe and effective for the treatment of patients with advanced ovarian cancer who have relapsed after treatment with conventional injectable agents, according to Gordon Rustin of Mount Vernon Hospital and Charing Cross Hospital in the UK.

Dr Rustin told the 35th meeting of the British Association for Cancer Research that in a UK study altretamine achieved a 44% response rate (one complete, 15 partial) in 39 patients who had relapsed after previously successful treatment with intravenous cisplatin and/or carboplatin and cyclophosphamide. Patients prefer the oral route to the iv agents because of convenience and tolerability, he said.

The main side effects of the therapy, aside from neutropenia, were nausea, vomiting and lethargy, but they were serious enough to merit withdrawal in only six cases. The new agent is scheduled for release in the UK in June or July.