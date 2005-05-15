US BioDefense options non-BM stem-cell technology

US BioDefense, the US Department of Defense's central contractor for biotechnology R&D and commercialization, says that it has entered into a definitive agreement with the Anderson Cancer Center of the University of Texas, USA, for the priority option to review and license its patent-pending technology entitled: Use of Non-marrow Stem Cell for Cardiac Regeneration.

Commenting on the move, the firm's chief executive, David Chin, said: "we are very excited to announce to shareholders that the company has entered into an evaluation agreement for the cardiac regeneration of stem-cell technology. Currently, the use of these stem cells for myocardial regeneration may prove to be superior to other stem cell sources by circumventing the pain and anesthesia complications associated with bone marrow aspiration procedures and, by doing so, would also reduce the number of deaths associated with bone marrow transplants."