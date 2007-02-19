US Biopharma R&D broke records in 2006

Biopharmaceutical R&D spending by US research firms broke previous records, with a total investment for 2006 of $55.2 billion on drugs and vaccines (a 6.6% rise over the previous year), according to a survey carried out by USA-based analysts Burrill & Co on behalf of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA).
Billy Tauzin, the PhRMA's president, said: "well over half the world's new medicines are developed by our country's innovative companies..."
