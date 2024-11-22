US Bioscience To Resubmit NDA

- US Bioscience has said that it will be able to amend and resubmit its New Drug Application for Ethyol (amifostine), which was rejected by a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel last month, without needing to carry out any further trials. The panel did not recommend approval of the drug for protecting against toxicity from cytotoxic agents. The new review may come as early as June 1995.
