US buyers assured over Canadian Rx ban moves

Canadian Federal Health Minister Ujjal Dosanjh's statement that he will introduce legislation in the third quarter of the year to allow a temporary ban on bulk exports of prescription drugs to the USA when domestic supplies are low will not affect current US state and city buying programs, officials have said.

Springfield, Massachussetts, which in 2003 became the first US city to buy prescription drugs from Canada for its employees, retirees and their dependents, would not be affected because beneficiaries order individual prescriptions from CanaRx Services, which sends the drugs directly to them, said city officials.