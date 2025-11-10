US Cancer Market "Set To Grow 9% A Year"

The US market for cancer diagnostic and therapeutic products will grow from a value of nearly $4.9 billion in 1995 to $7.6 billion in 2000, reflecting an average annual growth rate of 9%, forecasts a new study from BCC Inc.

Sales of therapeutics will grow 10% a year, from $3.3 billion to $5.4 billion, with the largest growth expected for biological products, up 14% a year from $1.5 billion to just over $3 billion to overtake the current leader, chemical drugs. Diagnostics will show slower growth but keener competition, rising 8% a year to $2.3 billion by 2000, says BCC.