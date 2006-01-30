Saturday 8 November 2025

US cancer therapy market to grow 10% pa through 2009

US cancer therapies demand will grow at 10% annually through 2009. Gains will be driven by more incidence and detection of cancer coupled with a range of highly effective, but expensive, new treatments, says a new report from Freedonia. Biotechnology-based therapies hold the best prospects. Outpatient facilities will be the fastest growing market, it notes.

This study analyzes the $16.8 billion US market for cancer therapies. It presents historical demand data (1994, 1999 and 2004) and forecasts to 2009 and 2014 by cancer type (eg, breast, digestive system, genital system, leukemia and lymphoma); by product/procedure (eg, chemotherapy drugs, surgery, radiation therapy, biotechnology-based drugs, hormonal therapy, vaccines, nanotechnology, stem cells); and by institution/provider (eg, hospitals, outpatient facilities, physicians' offices, home health care).

The study also considers market environment trends and indicators, details industry composition and market share, and profiles 28 selected companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co, Pfizer, Amgen, Genentech, AstraZeneca, Roche, Radiation Therapy Services and US Oncology.

