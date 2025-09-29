US Clearance For Biogen's Avonex Expected Soon

US Food and Drug Administration approval for Biogen's Avonex (interferon beta-1a) will probably come in April or May, company spokesman Richard Lundberg told those attending a Raymond James investment seminar. Mr Lundberg noted that Biogen has already spent almost $30 million to get its commercial sales and distribution networks ready to sell the product.

Avonex, which slows the progression of disability in multiple sclerosis patients, is currently in the final stages of expedited FDA review and has already been recommended for approval by an FDA advisory committee.

Once approved, Avonex will be the first of Biogen's proprietary drugs which it will market and sell on its own. Other commercial products have been licensed out, to Schering-Plough (interferon alpha), Merck & Co and SmithKline Beecham (hepatitis B vaccine).