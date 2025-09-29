US Clearance For Biogen's Avonex Expected Soon

US Food and Drug Administration approval for Biogen's Avonex (interferon beta-1a) will probably come in April or May, company spokesman Richard Lundberg told those attending a Raymond James investment seminar. Mr Lundberg noted that Biogen has already spent almost $30 million to get its commercial sales and distribution networks ready to sell the product.
Avonex, which slows the progression of disability in multiple sclerosis patients, is currently in the final stages of expedited FDA review and has already been recommended for approval by an FDA advisory committee.
Once approved, Avonex will be the first of Biogen's proprietary drugs which it will market and sell on its own. Other commercial products have been licensed out, to Schering-Plough (interferon alpha), Merck & Co and SmithKline Beecham (hepatitis B vaccine).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze