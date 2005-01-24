US CMS, CBO's MMA Rx costs "overestimated"

The US Congressional Budget Office and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have potentially overestimated the growth rate of pharmaceutical expenses in their analysis of total 10-year costs of the Medicare Modernization Act, according to consulting firm Wood Mackenzie.

The CBO and CMS have put the growth of per capita costs over the 10-year budget period at 9.5% per annum (Marketletters passim), but Wood Mackenzie believes the level could be 5%-8% a year. It forecasts that the impact of key blockbuster drugs coming off patent will slow the growth of the total US pharmaceutical market, and also points out that medicines for the Medicare market are currently split into two types - physician-administered Part B drugs and self-administered Part D products.