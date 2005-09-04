US CMS lowers Medicare Rx benefit cost estimates further; $20/month premiums

Medicare beneficiaries all over the USA will be able to choose prescription drug coverage that will cost less than originally expected, including plans with premiums of $20 per month or less. Options will also include plans offering zero deductibles or deductibles lower than $250 a year, and plans that provide some coverage in addition to the "standard" drug benefit, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has announced.

Earlier this month, the CMS estimated that the national average monthly premium for coverage equivalent to the Medicare standard cover would be $32.20 (Marketletter August 15), about 15% lower than originally predicted. However, the agency says its drug plan reviews, which are nearing completion, show that Medicare beneficiaries will be able to choose lower-cost options and those with coverage in addition to Medicare's standard plan, including:

- at least one prescription drug plan with premiums below $20 a month and, in some areas, significantly below that level, in every region of the USA except Alaska. All regions have multiple plan options with premiums significantly below $30;