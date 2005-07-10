US CMS offers doctors competitive buying for office-administered Part B drugs

US doctors who administer drugs in their offices to Medicare beneficiaries will be able to participate in a new competitive acquisition program from January 1, 2006. Under an interim final rule with opportunity for comment issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, physicians can choose to obtain many physician-administered drugs from vendors selected by Medicare through competitive contracting.
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