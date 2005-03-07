US CMS proposes competitive acquisition for physician-administered drugs

US physicians who administer drug products in their offices to Medicare beneficiaries under the plan's Supplementary Medical Insurance Program (Part B) could have the option of an alternative process for obtaining the drugs under a proposed rule issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"This proposed competitive acquisition program offers physicians an option that could save them time and paperwork, while creating a competitive environment for the acquisition of Part B drugs," said CMS Administrator Mark McClellan.

Under the proposal, doctors could choose to obtain physician-administered Part B drugs from competitively-selected vendors which would then bill Medicare directly. Alternatively, they could choose to continue to purchase drugs in the market, as they do now, and be paid directly by Medicare.