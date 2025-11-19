US CONCERN OVER HEALTH COSTS, COVER

The main points of the US health care debate, according to the public, boil down to cost and coverage, a New York Times poll has revealed. It found that the details, process and politics of the Capitol Hill debate are so hard to understand that perhaps only the sponsors truly comprehend the competing packages.

The consensus is that gaps exist in coverage and that costs have produced a crisis, but the newspaper poll also noted that Congress is just as reluctant to tell its constituents that you get what you pay for as the public is willing to tell their Senators and Representatives what they would be willing to give up.

While some in Congress and outside Washington feel that legislation now should deal with just a few of the major issues involved (such as malpractice, changes in the number of specialists, long-term care benefits or prescription drug coverage under Medicare) the dominant view appears to be the one voiced by John Rother of the American Association of Retired Persons, who stated that you cannot solve only one or two without making matters worse. he also noted that the group would like to see the American Medical Association reduce its fees in exchange for malpractice reform.