US conflict of interest row over NIH scientists

Following earlier reports about the consultancy fees charged to drug firms by Trey Sunderland, a senior researcher at the US National Institutes of Health (Marketletter June 26), the Los Angeles Times newspaper has published details of a confidential internal review by the agency into another researcher.

Thomas Walsh allegedly received fees totalling $100,970 from drug and biotechnology firms, according to the LA Times. He is also reported to have received payments from 25 companies and led government-sponsored research involving some of the drugs manufactured by them, from 1999 to 2004.

The review's conclusions included the statement that "Dr Walsh has engaged in serious misconduct, in violation of the Department's Standards of Conduct Regulations." Both Drs Walsh and Sunderland are members of the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, which is a uniformed branch and is therefore not subject to civilian employment procedures. The US Department of Health and Human Services said that it was constrained in commenting on these cases because of privacy concerns, while stressing that it was taking the issue seriously.