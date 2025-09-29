US Congress Continues Liability Reform Machinations

After final House and Senate votes just shy of the number needed to override the threatened US presidential veto of House bill 956 (Market letters April 1), the US Congress has sent President Clinton legislation to limit punitive damages in product liability lawsuits. The House ballot fell 19 votes short, while there was a greater margin in the Senate, and there have been bipartisan calls for the President to reconsider.

Pres Clinton has said he would veto the measure in its current form, but would be willing to work out the difference, after a veto. The Administration opposes caps on damage awards intended to punish wrongdoing, a major thrust of the legislation. The bill, one of the main items in the Republican Contract with America, is a compromise between an earlier Senate version and a House bill that would have capped punitive damages in all liability cases, including medical malpractice.

The legislation would allow judges in product liability suits to grant a maximum punitive damage award of twice the claimant's compensatory damages for economic losses plus pain and suffering - but not more than $250,000. Supporters of the bill include major business groups.