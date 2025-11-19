US CONGRESS HEARS FEARS FOR MEDICARE

Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has said that work on health care legislation may not move as quickly as the Administration had hoped (see also next page). The Committee will hold hearings on health issues through mid-May, he said, but would probably not start writing a bill until June, about a month later than planned. Senate majority leader George Mitchell was disappointed at the planned timetable, commenting that he had hoped "we could begin a little sooner than that."

At one Finance Committee meeting, lobbyists for hospitals, doctors and the elderly said it would be disastrous to cut the growth of Medicare as much as the President and authors of competing health care plans have suggested. A spokesman for the American Hospital Association said the cuts would harm the quality of care, and force hospitals to lay off workers while also postponing the purchase of new equipment; the Administration feels hospitals could be more productive and could save money by sharing technology.

The Congressional Budget office says the Clinton plan would cut the growth of Medicare by $103 billion, or 9%, during 1996-2000. Under these proposals, the government would pay hospitals 71 cents on the dollar as opposed to 88 cents today, said AHA president Richard Davidson.