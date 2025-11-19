Wednesday 19 November 2025

US CONGRESS HEARS FEARS FOR MEDICARE

17 April 1994

Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, has said that work on health care legislation may not move as quickly as the Administration had hoped (see also next page). The Committee will hold hearings on health issues through mid-May, he said, but would probably not start writing a bill until June, about a month later than planned. Senate majority leader George Mitchell was disappointed at the planned timetable, commenting that he had hoped "we could begin a little sooner than that."

At one Finance Committee meeting, lobbyists for hospitals, doctors and the elderly said it would be disastrous to cut the growth of Medicare as much as the President and authors of competing health care plans have suggested. A spokesman for the American Hospital Association said the cuts would harm the quality of care, and force hospitals to lay off workers while also postponing the purchase of new equipment; the Administration feels hospitals could be more productive and could save money by sharing technology.

The Congressional Budget office says the Clinton plan would cut the growth of Medicare by $103 billion, or 9%, during 1996-2000. Under these proposals, the government would pay hospitals 71 cents on the dollar as opposed to 88 cents today, said AHA president Richard Davidson.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze