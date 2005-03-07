US consumers value Rx drugs but believe makers put profits first, says Kaiser poll

US consumers believe prescription medicines are improving their lives but most also say the drug industry cares more about profits than people, according to a new survey published by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

78% of adults polled said that prescription drugs have had a positive impact on the lives of Americans, and 91% believe drug companies make an important contribution to society. However, 70% said drugmakers put profits ahead of people, while just 24% felt they are most concerned with developing new drugs that save lives and improve quality of life.