US Coporate News In Brief

- Agouron Pharmaceuticals, which designs and develops synthetic drugs based on the molecular structure of target proteins, has filed a statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a planned public offering of 2 million shares of common stock. The firm posted sales of $27.9 million and a net loss of $12.3 million or $1.77 per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 1995.
- Allergan and Santen Pharmaceutical have reached agreement for Allergan to increase its current holding in Santen-Allergan to 100% through a redemption of Santen's 50% share.
- Eli Lilly has received final consent from the US Federal Trade Commission regarding the merger of PCS Health Systems with Lilly, with minor modifications. Preliminary approval was given last year (Marketletters passim). The agreement says that PCS must offer customers an open formulary chosen by an independent P&T committee and that PCS cannot share proprietary information with Lilly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze