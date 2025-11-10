US Coporate News In Brief

- Agouron Pharmaceuticals, which designs and develops synthetic drugs based on the molecular structure of target proteins, has filed a statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a planned public offering of 2 million shares of common stock. The firm posted sales of $27.9 million and a net loss of $12.3 million or $1.77 per share for the fiscal year ended June 30, 1995.

- Allergan and Santen Pharmaceutical have reached agreement for Allergan to increase its current holding in Santen-Allergan to 100% through a redemption of Santen's 50% share.

- Eli Lilly has received final consent from the US Federal Trade Commission regarding the merger of PCS Health Systems with Lilly, with minor modifications. Preliminary approval was given last year (Marketletters passim). The agreement says that PCS must offer customers an open formulary chosen by an independent P&T committee and that PCS cannot share proprietary information with Lilly.