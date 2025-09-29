US Corporate Results Round-Up

Alkermes Inc has reported financial results for the three- and nine-month reporting periods ended December 31, 1995. Revenues for the third quarter were $3.7 million, down 5.1%, with a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.17 per share. For the first nine months, revenues were $11 million, up 11.1%, and the net loss was $8.2 million, or $0.57 per share. In the 1995 nine-month period, the loss decreased compared with a year earlier as a result of increased funding provided to Alkermes via its partnership with Alkermes Clinical Partners.

Amylin Pharmaceuticals posted a net loss in the fourth quarter of 1995 of $7.5 million or $0.27 per share, and for the full year the loss was $29.3 million, or $1.23 per share. The losses were down from a year ago due to an increase in revenues under collaborative agreements, primarily from Johnson & Johnson. Revenues for the fourth quarter were $4.2 million and for the year they reached $17 million.

"During the year we were cashflow positive," commented Marjorie Sennett, Amylin's vice president and chief financial officer. She added: "we received $37 million from Johnson & Johnson, as part of our collaboration to commercialize pramlintide for the treatment of diabetes, and raised an additional $33.5 million from equity offerings. Assuming successful Phase III clinical trials, this collaboration and our current cash reserves are sufficient to support the company through the submission of pramlintide for marketing approval to the US Food and Drug Administration and European regulatory agencies, which is expected to occur in 1998."