US court denies and Barr Lab's and Novopharm's hearings for GW generic

- The US Supreme Court has denied an appeals hearing to two companies seeking to market generic versions of Glaxo Wellcome's Retrovir (zidovudine). The two companies, Barr Laboratories and Novopharm, expressed disappointment with the verdict and noted that it effectively ended the challenge to patents on the drug, held by Burroughs Wellcome, which extend until 2005.
