US court denies Roche's motion to dismiss Amgen's law suit

The Federal District Court in Boston, USA, has denied drug major Roche's motion to dismiss US biotechnology firm Amgen's patent infringement law suit against the Switzerland-headquartered firm relating to its anemia treatment Mircera (continuous erythropoietin receptor activator; Marketletters passim). The court also denied a motion filed by Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ortho Biotech to intervene as a co-plaintiff in the case. Amgen says it continues to believe that Roche's peg-EPO product violates its patents and does not provide any clinical benefits over Amgen's drugs.
