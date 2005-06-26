US court rules that Boston Sci infringed J&J stent patents

US medical device developer Boston Scientific says that the jury in the patent infringement case in the US District Court in Delaware brought by US health care giant Johnson & Johnson has found that its TAXUS Express Express, Express Biliary, and Liberte stents infringe a J&J patent and that the Liberte stent infringes a second distinct J&J patent. The Massachussetts-headquartered firm had challenged the validity of one of the patents, which the jury upheld. Whilst liability is now settled, a later trial will decide monetary damages.
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