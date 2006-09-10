US Court stops Apotex' generic Plavix; Sanofi and B-MS shares rise despite no recall

A US Federal court has issued a preliminary injunction stopping privately-held Canadian drugmaker Apotex from selling a generic version of the blockbuster blood thinner Plavix (clopidogrel).
Judge Sidney Stein's decision is a clear victory for the branded drugmakers who originated the agent: leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis and its US licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb. The full hearing has been scheduled for January 22, 2007.
However, the Judge did not go as far as ordering a recall of the generic Plavix already shipped which, according to Lehman Brothers, amounts to as much as 12 months supply. In fact, the loss in sales of the flagship drug prompted the French major to cut the earnings per share growth it had predicted for full-year 2006 from 12% to 2%.
