US court upholds FDA classification of Allergan's Restasis

Allergan says that the US District Court for the District of Columbia has ruled that the Food and Drug Administration's classification of the firm's Restasis (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion 0.05%) as an antibiotic is supported by the FDA Modernization Act of 1997 and thus has dismissed its law suit seeking to reclassify Restasis as a non-antibiotic.

Allergan brought its law suit in October 2003 in an effort to have the FDA reclassify Restasis as a non-antibiotic and to obtain the certainty of three years of marketing exclusivity under the Hatch-Waxman Act. The court's ruling, according to Allergan, should have a limited effect on Restasis or competition for the product because the company believes it has a solid patent estate covering the drug with a use patent that does not expire until August 2009 and a formulation patent that does not expire until May 2014.