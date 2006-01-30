US court upholds Pfizer's Norvasc patent

World drugs giant Pfizer says that a federal court in the Northern District of Illinois has upheld its US patent covering amlodipine besylate, the active ingredient in Norvasc, the most-prescribed branded drug for treating hypertension worldwide, which was challenged by privately-held US generic manufacturer Apotex.
Judge James Rosenbaum ruled that patent no 4,879,303 is valid, enforceable and infringed by the generic manufacturer's product. The decision, which is subject to appeal, prohibits Apotex from launching a generic version of the agent until September 2007.
"The court decision is another important victory for medical innovators who invest in high-risk research to develop life saving medicines, as well as for the patients who benefit from those medicines," said Jeffrey Kindler, vice chairman and general counsel of Pfizer. "We are gratified that the court has affirmed the validity of our Norvasc patent, and we will continue to defend against any and all patent challenges that seek to undermine our mission of finding new therapeutic options for the patients we serve."
