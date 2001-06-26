US Customs turn back Canadian Rx imports

The first shipment of filled prescription orders sent from a Canadianpharmacy into the US state of Illinois under a pilot program created by Senator Chris Lauzen has been turned back by US Customs officials, reports the Beacon News in Aurora, Illinois.

While the US Food and Drug Administration allows the re-importation of pharmaceuticals for personal use, provided the products have been approved by the agency, the shipment was sent back to the Canadian pharmacy because the medications were sent in one bulk package, said the officials. The shipment was a commercial transaction and therefore in violation of US re-importation laws, they added.

The prescription products in the shipment will now be sent individually, either to a pharmacy in Aurora or directly to the residents' homes, said the report, noting that this method is not only less efficient but also cuts out the safeguard of having the products get into the patients' hands through a pharmacy. It also costs more.