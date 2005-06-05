US decision on Sanofi Plavix patent nearer

The US judicial authorities are now in a position to deliver a verdict on the long drawn-out and complex patent case involving French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi-Aventis' antithrombosis agent Plavix (clopidogrel). The drug was launched in 1998 and has been used to treat some 40 million patients since then (Marketletters passim).

The French firm, together with two generics producers - Apotex of Canada and Dr Reddy's of India - have presented their final statements to a New York tribunal which has now to decide whether a full-blown hearing is justified and, if so, when it should start. The generics companies have disputed the validity of one of the Plavix patents for more than three years. The intellectual property on the drug is not due to expire until 2011 but Apotex and Dr Reddy's argue that it is not genuinely new and want to be allowed to commercialize copies. The case concerns only the US market.

Most drug industry observers believe that, if there is a case, it will take off within the next six weeks or so with a judgement emerging at the end of this year or early in 2006. No-one is forecasting the outcome of the litigation, which is judged to be extremely uncertain.