US Democrats attack PhRMA MMA support

US Democrats, while increasing the amount they have received in campaign contributions from drugmakers this year (Marketletter July 24), have criticized the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) for allegedly donating funds to the US Chamber of Commerce that has been used to praise the - mostly Republican party - lawmakers who supported the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003 (Marketletters passim). The advertisements have aired in areas where pro-MMA candidates are seeking re-election in November.

Some of these, which have been broadcast in 10 states or congressional districts, were removed from other areas after Democrats pointed out errors, such as US Representative Steve Chabot (Republican, Ohio) who was found to have voted against the 2003 law. Three other Republican lawmakers were not present when the vote was taken, also leading to advertisements on their behalf being dropped by the Chamber of Commerce.

Under US election campaign finance legislation, any "issue advertisements" could be restricted, if they promoted the election of individual candidates and were financed by corporate donations, within 60 days of an election or 30 days before a primary vote. However, the constitutionality of these restrictions is under consideration and each state has a different primary timetable, so it is unlikely that any of the advertisements could be legally challenged, provided the Chamber of Commerce respected local election timetable restraints. Neither PhRMA, nor the USCC confirmed the source of funding for the advertising campaign.