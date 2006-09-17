Saturday 8 November 2025

US Democrats attack PhRMA MMA support

17 September 2006

US Democrats, while increasing the amount they have received in campaign contributions from drugmakers this year (Marketletter July 24), have criticized the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) for allegedly donating funds to the US Chamber of Commerce that has been used to praise the - mostly Republican party - lawmakers who supported the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003 (Marketletters passim). The advertisements have aired in areas where pro-MMA candidates are seeking re-election in November.

Some of these, which have been broadcast in 10 states or congressional districts, were removed from other areas after Democrats pointed out errors, such as US Representative Steve Chabot (Republican, Ohio) who was found to have voted against the 2003 law. Three other Republican lawmakers were not present when the vote was taken, also leading to advertisements on their behalf being dropped by the Chamber of Commerce.

Under US election campaign finance legislation, any "issue advertisements" could be restricted, if they promoted the election of individual candidates and were financed by corporate donations, within 60 days of an election or 30 days before a primary vote. However, the constitutionality of these restrictions is under consideration and each state has a different primary timetable, so it is unlikely that any of the advertisements could be legally challenged, provided the Chamber of Commerce respected local election timetable restraints. Neither PhRMA, nor the USCC confirmed the source of funding for the advertising campaign.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze