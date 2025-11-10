US Democrats Criticize GOP's Plans For Medicare

If Republican proposals for the reform of the US Medicare system are enacted, seniors would wind up paying almost $20 per month extra (rather than the $7 suggested by the Republicans; see story alongside) by the year 2002 and more than $1,300 each over the next seven years, say Democratic leaders.

And while the Republicans said the Democrats were ignoring the $270 billion in savings the "Grand Old Party" was looking for, they did admit that the Medicare Part B premium may be as much as $10 higher in 2002 under their plan than under the Clinton proposal.

With the GOP now not releasing information about its reform plans until the end of last week (too late for this issue), the Democrats took advantage of the situation to urge seniors to tell undecided members of Congress to vote against the Republican plan and block the proposed $270 billion in Medicare cuts. One Democratic Representative called the Republican plan a "stealth attack on Medicare," and said he felt the money slashed from Medicare would be used by Republicans to fund tax cuts promised last spring "primarily to wealthy people."