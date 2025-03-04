US Doctor To Administer Generic Abortion Drug

- Carolyn Westhoff, an associate professor of clinical obstetrics atthe Columbia School of Public Health, has become only the fifth doctor in the USA to have been given permission by the US Food and Drug Administration to administer a generic version of the Population Council's abortion drug RU-486 (mifepristone), which is still not available in the USA. Dr Westhoff will administer mifepristone through an Investigational New Drug study.