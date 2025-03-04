Tuesday 4 March 2025

US Doctor To Administer Generic Abortion Drug

17 February 1997

- Carolyn Westhoff, an associate professor of clinical obstetrics atthe Columbia School of Public Health, has become only the fifth doctor in the USA to have been given permission by the US Food and Drug Administration to administer a generic version of the Population Council's abortion drug RU-486 (mifepristone), which is still not available in the USA. Dr Westhoff will administer mifepristone through an Investigational New Drug study.

Company Spotlight

An early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets.






