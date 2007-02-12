US DoJ joins RX drug "price inflation" law suit

The US Department of Justice has announced its intervention in a "whistleblower" law suit in the US District Court for the District of Massachusetts against the Ohio, USA-based generic drugmaker Boeringer Ingelheim Roxane. The case involves the allegation that the firm, a subsidiary of Germany's Boeringer Ingelheim, "engaged in a scheme to report fraudulent and inflated [drug] prices." Both Medicare and Medicaid programs reimbursed over $500.0 million to BIR which is now being scrutinized.