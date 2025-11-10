Monday 10 November 2025

US Drug Cos Reveal Strong Growth In 1995 3rd Qtr

30 October 1995

Despite the talk of hard times in the health care industry because of regulatory reform, cost cutting, restructuring and acquisitions and mergers, the major US pharmaceutical companies are still producing figures that reveal strong growth and good prospects for 1995 as a whole. With health care reform prospects having fizzled out in the USA, the industry environment has not turned out to be as harsh as some expected.

Furthermore, some analysts are suggesting that downward pressures on the price of drugs from purchasers such as managed care organizations may be easing. However, the relative strength of the dollar in the third quarter compared with the first six months of 1995 has had a depressing effect on the value of sales outside the USA.

- Alza Corporation achieved royalties in the third quarter of 1995 of $35.5 million, up 25%. It is noted that royalties and fees for the quarter reflect a reduction of around $2 million resulting from additions to the reserve on Procardia X L (nifedipine) royalties. This reserve was set up a year ago for a potential in royalty income from Procardia XL due to a US patent issued to Bayer of Germany.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze