US Drug Cos Reveal Strong Growth In 1995 3rd Qtr

Despite the talk of hard times in the health care industry because of regulatory reform, cost cutting, restructuring and acquisitions and mergers, the major US pharmaceutical companies are still producing figures that reveal strong growth and good prospects for 1995 as a whole. With health care reform prospects having fizzled out in the USA, the industry environment has not turned out to be as harsh as some expected.
Furthermore, some analysts are suggesting that downward pressures on the price of drugs from purchasers such as managed care organizations may be easing. However, the relative strength of the dollar in the third quarter compared with the first six months of 1995 has had a depressing effect on the value of sales outside the USA.
- Alza Corporation achieved royalties in the third quarter of 1995 of $35.5 million, up 25%. It is noted that royalties and fees for the quarter reflect a reduction of around $2 million resulting from additions to the reserve on Procardia X L (nifedipine) royalties. This reserve was set up a year ago for a potential in royalty income from Procardia XL due to a US patent issued to Bayer of Germany.
