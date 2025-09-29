US Drug Info Pamphlet Plan "Will Scare Consumers"

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have condemned a Congressional proposal for a voluntary program for pharmacists to distribute a pamphlet to everyone getting a new prescription which would contain standardized information about the medicine.

The voluntary plan, which is endorsed by the consumer group Public Citizen, would have to ensure that 75% of patients get adequate prescription drug information by the year 2000 and 95% by 2006, or the Food and Drug Administration's mandatory program would be imposed. The program calls for two-page pamphlets with the drug's brand name, the generic name, what the drug is used for, warnings for those who should not take it because of medical conditions and about any dangerous interactions with other drugs, and a list of potential side effects.

Those opposed to the plan claim said the pamphlets would scare consumers by highlighting rarely-occurring drug hazards, and that it may create more government bureaucracy to administer it. Pharmacists already give out pamphlets to more than 60% of the public, the groups said, asking instead that these programs be allowed to continue and grow. However, Public Citizen said that existing pamphlets are often incomplete, and that doctors and pharmacists often do not advise patients properly on their drugs.