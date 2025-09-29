US Drug Lag Does Not Exist, Claims FDA Study

A report published by the US Food and Drug Administration has concluded that Americans get important new medicines as quickly - and more quickly in many cases - as those who live in other countries. And while "each country has a medicine chest that is somewhat different...the medical arsenal in the USA is well-stocked and the challenge of safeguarding the public health is being met," notes the report.

The study compares new drugs introduced worldwide from 1990 to 1994 in the USA, the UK, Germany and Japan to see whether and when they are reaching their consumers. Among the study's conclusions are that many therapies with significant public health benefits are available in the USA but not in other countries. As examples, the report gives Bristol-Myers Squibb's Zerit (stavudine) for AIDS, Warner-Lambert's Cognex (tacrine) for Alzheimer's disease, Genzyme's Cerezyme (imiglucerase) for Gaucher's disease, and Johnson & Johnson's Chemet (succimer) to treat lead intoxication in children.

In addition, nearly all the drugs in the study that are approved in the UK, Germany or Japan but not in the USA are drugs that have essentially the same therapeutic value as other drugs already approved in the USA. The report finds that very few potentially novel or medically important drugs are not being approved in the USA. The USA is also the first country in many cases to approve a significant number of the "global drugs;" those eventually approved in more than one of the countries in the study.