US Drug Patent Law "Should Cover Full Trials"

The pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America has called for "a thorough review and basic restructuring" of the Drug Price Competition & Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984 (Waxman/Hatch Act) to provide patent term extensions covering the full period of clinical trials rather than only half the time, as is currently the case.

PhRMA president Gerald Mossinghoff told a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Act that the current limits on patent extension are wholly arbitrary, and that the innovator company should be eligible for a day-to-day restoration of time lost "during the Food and Drug Administration-required development process."

Mr Mossinghoff presented the findings of a report prepared for the industry by the Boston Consulting Group on the role of patents in drug industry innovation. This study estimates that the cost of developing a new drug and getting it to market now averages $500 million, and it concludes that, in the current environment, Waxman/ Hatch "does not meet its goal of striking an optimal balance between the public policy objectives of providing adequate incentives for pharmaceutical innovation, and promoting a mechanism for containing pharmaceutical expenditures."