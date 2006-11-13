US drugmakers lose price-fixing ruling

A US District Court has rejected a motion to dismiss a nationwide class action law suit, which was brought against several leading drugmakers, including the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, and USA-based Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson and Schering-Plough, on behalf of third-party payers.

The case revolves around alleged manipulation of the "Average Wholesale Price," used to calculate discounts for Medicare and Medicaid drug prices (Marketletter October 16).