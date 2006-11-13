US drugmakers lose price-fixing ruling

A US District Court has rejected a motion to dismiss a nationwide class action law suit, which was brought against several leading drugmakers, including the Anglo-Swedish AstraZeneca, and USA-based Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson and Schering-Plough, on behalf of third-party payers.
The case revolves around alleged manipulation of the "Average Wholesale Price," used to calculate discounts for Medicare and Medicaid drug prices (Marketletter October 16).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze