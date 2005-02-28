Wednesday 19 November 2025

US DTC ads: spend soars, consumers warm to them, says study

28 February 2005

US direct-to-consumer spending on prescription drug advertising grew 30% last year to $4.2 billion from $3.2 billion in 2003, says NOP World Health's latest DTC Monitor Study. Moreover, within the major classes tracked, spending rose 48%, from an average of $165.0 million per category to $245.0 million. Both existing brands and new launches are generating these dramatic increases in investment, it says.

There is also higher consumer acceptance. In 2004, DTC believability reached 57% on average, a significant jump over previous years. Likeability also rose in many categories, eg, in asthma, it reached 66%, says the study.

However, DTC still mainly influences patients who are already diagnosed and being treated, and fails to motivate the undiagnosed and untreated, who account for over 50% of sufferers in many large categories, said Sue Ramspacher, senior vice president of NOP World Health's Healthcare Patient practice area. Likeability is not enough to drive conviction, particularly among those resistant to drug treatment, and companies need to put more effort into identifying, profiling and targeting untreated segments and creating messages that motivate patients to take action, she added.

