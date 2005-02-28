US DTC ads: spend soars, consumers warm to them, says study

US direct-to-consumer spending on prescription drug advertising grew 30% last year to $4.2 billion from $3.2 billion in 2003, says NOP World Health's latest DTC Monitor Study. Moreover, within the major classes tracked, spending rose 48%, from an average of $165.0 million per category to $245.0 million. Both existing brands and new launches are generating these dramatic increases in investment, it says.
There is also higher consumer acceptance. In 2004, DTC believability reached 57% on average, a significant jump over previous years. Likeability also rose in many categories, eg, in asthma, it reached 66%, says the study.
However, DTC still mainly influences patients who are already diagnosed and being treated, and fails to motivate the undiagnosed and untreated, who account for over 50% of sufferers in many large categories, said Sue Ramspacher, senior vice president of NOP World Health's Healthcare Patient practice area. Likeability is not enough to drive conviction, particularly among those resistant to drug treatment, and companies need to put more effort into identifying, profiling and targeting untreated segments and creating messages that motivate patients to take action, she added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze