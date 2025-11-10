US Elderly "Getting Unsafe, Unsuitable Drugs"

A US General Accounting Office study estimates that 17% of Medicare recipients who are not in rest homes or hospitals are being prescribed drugs that are unsafe for their age group or are duplicates of other prescriptions. The inappropriate use of prescription drugs is a major cause of adverse reactions that, if severe enough, can lead to hospitalization or death, the report says.
The GAO adds that about 3% of all hospital admissions result from adverse drug reactions. Studies by the Food and Drug Administration estimate that the inappropriate use of drugs adds about $20 billion to US hospital bills annually.
Inappropriate prescription drug use is especially common among the elderly, because this age group uses more prescriptions and so is more apt to develop ADRs, the GAO says; the normal aging process makes the body more sensitive to some drugs and less able to eliminate medicines. Accepted adult doses may be too strong for older bodies, it adds. Drug reactions can cause drowsiness or loss of coordination resulting in falls or accidents; an estimated 32,000 elderly suffer hip fractures annually in such falls. There are also 16,000 car accidents among elderly drivers who have ADRs. The elderly also suffer from drug-induced mental impairment and addiction.
