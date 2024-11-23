US/Euro Generics Market Forecasts

The combined US and European generic drug market will grow from a value of $11.6 billion in 1995 to more than $28.3 billion by 2005, at an annual average growth rate of 8.84%, forecasts a new study by BCC.

During 1995-2005, over 65 leading drug products with combined annual sales totaling over $22.5 billion will lose patent protection in the USA, says the study, while in Europe the market for generics is expected to grow 8% a year during 1995-2000 and 7% during 2000-2005.