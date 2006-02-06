US FDA accepts NRP104 NDA for ADHD

Radford, Virginia, USA-based New River Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration has accepted its New Drug Application for NRP104, seeking approval to manufacture and market the investigational compound for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in pediatric populations (ages 6-12).

NRP104 is the subject of a collaborative development and commercialization agreement with UK drugmaker Shire. In a press statement, New River said it remains "hopeful" that its drug candidate will be approved and launched by the end of 2006.