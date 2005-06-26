US FDA acts against Indian generics firms, and African states reject its approvals

In its biggest-ever crackdown, the US Food and Drug Administration last month detained or rejected over 40 export shipments by Indian generic drugmakers, on the grounds that the products were either not FDA-approved or not in the proper order.
The agency says it also rejected similar shipments by Indian subsidiaries of pharmaceutical multinationals, including GlaxoSmithKline and Novartis. Indian firms whose shipments were either detained or rejected include Cipla, Hetero Drugs, Ipca, Matrix Labs India, Ranbaxy and Dr Reddy's.
According to Indian industry sources, some of the products sent to the USA were not intended for commercial sale but were for testing and validation purposes, with the possibility of a future marketing agreement.
