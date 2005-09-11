US FDA advisers urge appro of B-MS' Orencia

The Arthritis Drugs Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drugs Administration voted unanimously on September 6 that the agency should approve US drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb's Orencia (abatacept) for moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis. While a final decision is expected by December 31, the FDA usually follows the advice of its dedicated advisory panels.

The drug is the first in a new class of agents called T-cell co-stimulation modulators, which decrease T-cell activation and proliferation and, according to B-M S, also decrease pro-inflammatory cytokine secretion and auto-antibody production. Orencia was brought before the panel primarily for a discussion of safety, as the agency did not have any qualms about its effectiveness.

However, Orencia, like the tumor necrosis factor inhibitors currently used to treat advanced RA, is an immunosuppressant, which brought up questions about its potential to cause infections, malignancies and an exacerbation of the disease.