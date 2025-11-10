Monday 10 November 2025

US FDA And NDMA: Meeting Shared Goals

24 September 1995

Many challenges now face the US over-the-counter industry, John Clayton, chairman of the US Nonprescription Drug Manufacturers Association's Scientific Affairs Committee and senior vice president for scientific and regulatory affairs at Schering-Plough HealthCare Products, told the NDMA's annual Research and Scientific Development conference this month.

They include: - FDA reform and reorganization: how will this affect the OTC industry? - OTC label initiative: will any changes be voluntary as they were with the readability guidelines, or will they be mandatory? - OTC drug safety issues: are we applying the best science? - label comprehension and allcomer studies: how can the industry help define these issues? - OTC drug approval process: will reorganization at the FDA help or hurt the industry?; and - alternative medicine.

One of the past year's more important events is the NDMA's Flag the Label program to alert consumers and health professionals to significant product or ingredient changes in new products introduced under existing brand names, now adopted by all member companies. He suggested that companies re-review their compliance to this program, which should have top priority, and ensure that new staff are aware of all voluntary guidelines. A mechanism should be defined within each company to keep the guidelines in force to ensure they remain voluntary rather than becoming mandated by the government.

