US FDA announces diverted drug seizures

The US Attorney for the District of Utah and the Food and Drug Administration have announced indictments against multiple prescription drug distributors whose illegal distribution of diverted drugs could, they say, affect the safety and efficacy of over 40 medications purchased nationwide.

The FDA has posted a list of pharmacies and locations that may have received suspect drugs on its web site: www.fda.gov/ bbs/topics/answers/2005/ANS01353lists.html. The site will also provide a list of the specific types of drugs that were diverted and the unauthorized distributors. Both lists will be updated as needed.

The distributors named in the indictment are: PDRX, also operating under the name of Pharma Discount, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Empire Pharmaceuticals in Newbury Park, California; DRX Medical, also operating as Defonte Trading, located in Aberdeen, New Jersey; and PRNY Enterprises, AC Global, AC Healthcare and Afro Caribbean Healthcare, all located in Floral Park, New York.