US FDA approves AstraZeneca's Nexium for ZES

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca says that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new indication for the prescription proton pump inhibitor Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium) for the treatment of Zollinger-Ellison syndrome, a rare but serious chronic condition characterized by development of tumors that secrete excessive levels of gastrin, a hormone that stimulates the stomach to produce acid.
Nexium is already indicated for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease in adults and children aged 12 to 17 years, and to reduce the risk of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory-associated gastric ulcers in at-risk patients.
The new approval is based on clinical data in which 21 patients received one of several doses of the agent, depending on their symptoms and the degree of their acid output. The 12-month, open-label trial demonstrated that Nexium effectively maintains basal acid output control in this patient population.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze