US FDA approves Biovail's Tramadol ODR

Biovail Corp says that it has received an Approval Letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for Tramadol ODT (tramadol hydrochloride), an orally-disintegrating tablet version of the analgesic in 50mg dosage format intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately-severe pain in adults. This approval is the first milestone in the firm's development of a franchise of pain medications. For the 12 months ended March 30, tramadol-based products grossed $463.3 million in the USA alone.