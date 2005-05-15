US FDA approves Biovail's Tramadol ODR

Biovail Corp says that it has received an Approval Letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for Tramadol ODT (tramadol hydrochloride), an orally-disintegrating tablet version of the analgesic in 50mg dosage format intended for the treatment of moderate to moderately-severe pain in adults. This approval is the first milestone in the firm's development of a franchise of pain medications. For the 12 months ended March 30, tramadol-based products grossed $463.3 million in the USA alone.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze